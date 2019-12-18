No Intention of Leaving PSG Any Time Soon, Says Neymar

Paris St Germain's (PSG) Brazilian star Neymar has said that he has no intention of leaving the French side any time soon. Neymar was the subject of a long drawn transfer saga involving his former club Barcelona in the summer.

While the transfer never quite went through, Neymar's alleged desire to leave PSG for Barcelona left a sour taste for the fans. He is now working his way back into the team after a long period on the sidelines due to injury and slowly getting the fans back on his side. In an interview to France Football, he said that he has no intention of leaving PSG.

"Why would you want to leave here?" he was quoted as saying by France Football.

"I still have two years on my contract, the team is continuing to progress. We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many titles as possible," he added.