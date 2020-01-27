Neymar Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During His Match vs Lille

After scoring a penalty against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar held up two fingers on his right hand and four fingers on his left to make Bryant's famed No. 24 jersey for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, basketball's 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41.