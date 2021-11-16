Neymar Out, Messi to Play Argentina-Brazil 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup Qualifier

"Neymar Jr said he felt insecure about the situation and, as there is not enough time to carry out complementary exams, the technical commission decided to rest the player who will not travel with the team," a CBF statement read.



Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi would play, playing down concerns about the 34-year-old's fitness, Xinhua reports. The Paris Saint-Germain forward made a 14-minute cameo appearance off the bench in Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay on November 12, having missed Paris Saint-Germain's last two games because of knee and hamstring problems.



"He was physically fit the other day and in the end we decided that the best thing was for him to play a few minutes so that he could get a feel for it and he is confirmed to play against Brazil," Scaloni said.