Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, who recently joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, credited Cristiano Ronaldo for the massive influx of global superstars in the Saudi Pro League. The former Paris Saint-Germain became the latest addition to a long list of international icons who have arrived at Saudi Arabia, including Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and N'Golo Kante.

The trend, however, started last season, with Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al Nassr from Manchester United. Speaking on the Portuguese star, Neymar said “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more,” Neymar said.