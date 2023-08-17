Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, who recently joined Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, credited Cristiano Ronaldo for the massive influx of global superstars in the Saudi Pro League. The former Paris Saint-Germain became the latest addition to a long list of international icons who have arrived at Saudi Arabia, including Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and N'Golo Kante.
The trend, however, started last season, with Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al Nassr from Manchester United. Speaking on the Portuguese star, Neymar said “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more,” Neymar said.
“It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater,” Neymar added, opening up on the excitement of competing against renowned players.
Neymar's team, Al Hilal have recently signed a plethora of world-class footballers to significantly strengthen their squad. Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves arrived from Premier League clubs, whilst Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was signed from Italian side, Lazio. Meanwhile, former Barcelona attacker Malcom has also been roped in by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) co-owned club.
Addressing how the quality in the squad was essential in his decision of making the move, Neymar said “I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously, it helps in some decisions you take throughout you career. It was certainly for me.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)