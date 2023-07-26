Newcastle vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV in US?

Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League 2023: The Chelsea vs Newcastle match is all set to take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, US.
Chelsea's pre-season American trip continues against Newcastle United after victories over Wrexham and Brighton. Newcastle United began their summer tour of the US with a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.
Currently, Chelsea has three points in the Premier League Standings Table and is at position 1 while as Newcastle has only one point and is at position 4.
Let us check out the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.
When Will Be the Newcastle vs Chelsea Match Played?
The Chelsea vs Newcastle match will be played on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.
At What Time Will the Newcastle vs Chelsea Match Start?
The Chelsea vs Newcastle match will start at 8:15 pm in the US and 1:15 am in the UK on 27 July.
Where Will the Newcastle vs Chelsea Match Be Played?
The Chelsea vs Newcastle match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, US.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Newcastle vs Chelsea Match?
The Chelsea vs Newcastle match will be live streamed for free on Chelsea App and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Newcastle vs Chelsea Match on Television?
The Chelsea vs Newcastle match will be live telecasted on Peacock channel in US. However, in UK, the match will not be broadcasted on TV.
