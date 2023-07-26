Newcastle vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV in US?

Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League 2023: The Chelsea vs Newcastle match is all set to take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, US.

Chelsea's pre-season American trip continues against Newcastle United after victories over Wrexham and Brighton. Newcastle United began their summer tour of the US with a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Currently, Chelsea has three points in the Premier League Standings Table and is at position 1 while as Newcastle has only one point and is at position 4.

Let us check out the Chelsea vs Newcastle Premier League live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.