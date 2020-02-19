Navi Mumbai to Host Final of FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup
Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on 21 November for which five host cities, including football-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee.
Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai.
"As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success," said sports minister Kiren Rijiju at the launch event.
Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer, said: "Today's announcement of the match schedule, host cities and official slogan for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 represents a major moment for the tournament and football fans across India and around the world.
"As we look to build on the incredible success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, as well as the legacy left by the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India provides an exciting opportunity, not just for the development of women's football, but for fans across India and worldwide to watch the next superstars of the women's game."
The tournament kicks off on 2 November with the final slated on 21 November. The quarter-finals will be played on 12 & 13 November while the semi-finals will be held on 17 November.
"As the official tournament slogan perfectly captures the aspirational and empowering message for the tournament, we look to grow women's football and use the tournament as a platform to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world," Bareman said.
"The announcement of the match schedule is an important moment on the road to the tournament as we not only know which cities will host what number of matches, but fans too can start saving the dates for this November. I am confident that the five host cities will do a wonderful job hosting the best young footballers in this important tournament."
Roberto Grassi, FIFA head of youth tournaments, said: "Tournament preparations are underway and approaching their final stages, and we are excited to work closely with the LOC to bring the tournament to life. We are confident that India will deliver a truly spectacular FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup later this year, while providing the players with a platform to perform at their highest level."
