Navi Mumbai to Host Final of FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup

Navi Mumbai will host the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on 21 November for which five host cities, including football-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams which will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai.

"As India prepares to host yet another FIFA event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success," said sports minister Kiren Rijiju at the launch event.