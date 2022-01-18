Nadia Nadim, Footballer Who Fled Afghanistan, Becomes Doctor

"We planned to escape to London, where we had a few relatives, and with forged passports we came to Italy through Pakistan," Nadia writes on her website.

"From there, me and my entire family went on a truck, thinking we where heading towards London.

"After a few days, we all turfed of the truck, expecting to see Big Ben. We did not. All we saw was trees. We asked a passer-by and found out that the bus had dropped us in Denmark."

After playing in Denmark for about 7 years, Nadim moved to Manchester City in January 2018 and made her debut with Manchester City on 7 January 2018 in a 5–2 win over Reading.

A year later, she moved to France and joined the Paris Saint Germain side in 2019.

(With Inputs from Indian Express)