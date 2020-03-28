Mohun Bagan Contributes Rs 20 Lakh to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis
Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan on Saturday announced that they will donate Rs 20 lakh towards West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to help medical workers and hospitals fight the global coronavirus pandemic.
Mohun Bagan have already emerged as the champions of the I-League with four rounds to go. The League, however, is yet to be completed and the matches are put on hold owing to the outbreak.
“There are so many things people can do to support those affected right now. Big or small, every donation or act of service goes a long way. Our thoughts are with every single person and business affected right now," said Dutta
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket, earlier in the week.
Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate. Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also requested CAB to donate his one month's salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund.
So, far there have been 15 confirmed cases in West Bengal with one person dying of the deadly virus which has brought the world to a standstill
