Mohun Bagan Coach Kibu Vicuna Set to Join Kerala Blasters
Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna is set to join Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Kerala Blasters, it has been learnt.
According to sources close to the development, Kerala Blasters' newly-appointed Lithuanian sporting director Karolis Skinkys was influential in convincing Vicuna to agree to join the side which finished seventh in the 10-team league.
With Mohun Bagan merging with ISL champions ATK from next season and the latter announcing that Antonio Habas, who led them to a record third title, will remain the head coach of the new club, it made sense for Vicuna to join Blasters. It was Blasters' third campaign without playoff qualification.
