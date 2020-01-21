Mohun Bagan’s ATK Merger – What Do the Fans Think?

After 130 years of rich football legacy, Mohun Bagan, as we know it, will cease to exist at the end of the current I-league season.

The RPSG Group, which owns Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club last week and shook up the very roots of Indian football.

Come the 2020-2021 season and for the first time, Mohun Bagan will not participate in the I-league and instead be playing the ISL as part of the yet to be renamed ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan’ franchise. The RPSG Group will become 80 percent majority shareholder while Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will own the remaining 20 percent stake.

The merged club will come into existence from 1 June 2020.