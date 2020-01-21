Mohun Bagan’s ATK Merger – What Do the Fans Think?
After 130 years of rich football legacy, Mohun Bagan, as we know it, will cease to exist at the end of the current I-league season.
The RPSG Group, which owns Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club last week and shook up the very roots of Indian football.
Come the 2020-2021 season and for the first time, Mohun Bagan will not participate in the I-league and instead be playing the ISL as part of the yet to be renamed ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan’ franchise. The RPSG Group will become 80 percent majority shareholder while Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will own the remaining 20 percent stake.
The merged club will come into existence from 1 June 2020.
While the clubs announced that all details of the merger will be ironed out and announced in time, Mohun Bagan fans have been split on their reaction to their club’s move.
What do they think of the merger? Could the fans have once again gotten together to help the club fund-raise and avoid this fate? Will the ‘Kolkata derby’ never be the same
The Quint caught up with a few of them on the sidelines of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal I-league derby on Sunday evening at the Salt Lake Stadium.