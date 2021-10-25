Mohammed Salah Scores Hat-Trick as Liverpool Thrash Manchester United

Salah scored in the 38th minute, 45+5 minutes, and in the 60th minute as Liverpool dominated the match and made the most of their chances.



United were four goals down by halftime -- the largest margin ever in their history at that stage of a game -- and looked disjointed as Salah, Diego Jota, and Naby Keita all found the net.



Salah added his third moments into the second half before Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous tackle.



However, things could have taken a different turn as it was United that got the first chance to score. Bruno Fernandes had an opportunity to open the scoring for United after just four minutes but he blasted over the crossbar.



Liverpool scored in the next minute after some poor defending from United saw Luke Shaw attempting to mark Salah, Keita, and Andy Robertson. Salah chose to play in Keita, who hit the ball past David de Gea.



United were guilty of poorer defending that resulted in them conceding their second goal when Trent Alexander-Arnold put a low cross into the box and Jota stretched to place it in the net.