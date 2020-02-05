Messi Hits Back at Club Director Abidal for Criticising Players

The rare public attack by Messi came after the Spanish daily Sport published an interview in which Abidal said “many players were not satisfied and didn’t work hard” under coach Ernesto Valverde, who was replaced by Quique Setien in the beginning of the year.

Messi highlighted that quote from Abidal on his Instagram story. The two were teammates until the Frenchman left Barcelona in 2013.

“Lastly, I think that when you talk about players, you should name them," Messi said. "Otherwise, you are tainting all of us and helping spread rumours that are not true.”