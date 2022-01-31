Man United's Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Rape and Assault: Report

Following the news went viral, the police came into action, and as per a Daily Mail report, he was later arrested.



"Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.



"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesman was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.



The woman shared a disturbing audio clip in which a man can be heard allegedly forcing her to have sex.



"Move your f**ing legs up...I don't give a fk what you want...I don't care if you don't want to have f**ing s*x with me...do you hear me," the man in the audio clip said.

Greenwood, 20, made his United debut in 2019 and went on to score 35 goals in 129 appearances to establish himself as one of the bright young talents in Europe. He has though not been picked by England manager Gareth Southgate since being sent home from Iceland in disgrace in September 2020, after he and Phil Foden broke Covid-19 protocols.



