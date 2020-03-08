Man United Toasts First Derby Double Over City in a Decade

While far from being title contenders again, United has managed to assert its supremacy over its neighbor in league meetings.

Not since 2015, under Louis van Gaal, had United won a derby at Old Trafford.

It was during Alex Ferguson's reign, in the 2009-10 season, when United won both derbies. And Ferguson was in the stands to see the team he dismissed as a “noisy neighbor" after the influx of Adu Dhabi wealth in 2008 being comprehensively overcome.

For all the gloom at United at times this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is unbeaten in 10 matches. And the protests against the ownership were washed away during the derby euphoria —- none more so than the roar that greeted McTominay's goal from the stands.

“What a day they've had,” Solskjaer said. "If our fans can see players with commitment and attitude and desire we've done our job.”

Just as they did in the away fixture in December, winning 2-1 at City.