Man United Set to be Without Marcus Rashford For at Least 6 Weeks

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to be out for at least six weeks with a stress fracture of the back, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday, 19 January.

The 22-year-old Rashford sustained the injury after being introduced as a second-half substitute in Wednesday's 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves.

“He's suffered a bad injury, it's a stress fracture," Solskjaer told Sky Sports television after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

"It happened against Wolverhampton and it is not something that has happened before. I'm looking at Marcus to be out for a while,” he added.