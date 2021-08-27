Manchester United 'Confident' of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he fully intends to leave in this transfer window.
In what has been one of the most outrageous transfer windows in the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo could make his way back to Manchester United.
After flirting with a move to Manchester City, arch-rivals of Ronaldo’s former employers, the superstar forward’s agent is understood to be in talks with the red half of Old Trafford.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian giants.
"Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention to stay at Juventus and for this reason, he will not be called up tomorrow [against Empoli] and he didn't train this morning," Allegri said.
"I'm absolutely not disappointed, because Cristiano took his own decision. He was here for three years, he gave his contribution, he put himself at Juventus' disposal, and now he's leaving and life goes on."
In fact, a week ago, Allegri had said Ronaldo didn’t express a desire to leave Juventus, and that the player had told him he was staying at the Allianz Stadium.
Ronaldo on his part had termed speculation about his future "a disrespect for me as a man and as a player" in a lengthy Instagram post a few days earlier.
United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo "knows that we are here" during a press conference on Friday. He also admitted that Man United player Bruno Fernandes had also spoken to his Portugal captain.
Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m in 2003 and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club.
Man City, according to ESPN, did not finally go full throttle in chase of Ronaldo’s signature because he would not be the right fit, especially in terms of finances. City were previously trying to sign Harry Kane.
ESPN also reported that there is an expectation in Pep Guardiola’s camp that Ronaldo will join the cross town rivals Manchester United. Head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out the possibility at his news conference on Friday.
Juventus are yet to receive an official bid and there is still some way to go before a deal can be concluded before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.
(With inputs from ESPN)
