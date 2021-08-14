Premier League: Manchester United, Chelsea Off to a Winning Start

Former champions Manchester United and Chelsea started their Premier League campaigns on a winning note, beating Leeds United and Crystal Palace with ease on Saturday.

Manchester United rode on a hat-trick by midfielder Bruno Fernandes and a goal apiece by Mason Greenwood and Fred as they romped to a 5-1 win. English defender Luke Ayling scored the lone consolation for Leeds, who were promoted to the Premier League last season and had finished in the top half of the table in their first season in England's top flight since the 2003-04 season.

Chelsea too had it easy as they defeated Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Marcos Alonso (27), Christian Pulisic (40), and Trevoh Chalobah (54) scored for the Blues as they started their campaign with a comprehensive win.

