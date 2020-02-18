Manchester United Beat Chelsea 2-0, Throw Open Race for CL Spots

“I know I caught him but I felt like he was going to fall on me and the natural reaction was to straighten my leg so that if he was to fall on me, to hold him up,” Maguire said. "It probably looks worse than it was. I did catch him ... but I knew at the time I had no intent to hurt him or kick him.”

Chelsea was on the wrong end of two other decisions by VAR, firstly disallowing a volleyed goal by Kurt Zouma in the 56th because of a push by Cesar Azpilicueta on United left back Brandon Williams. Azpilicueta seemed to have been pushed a split-second earlier by Fred.