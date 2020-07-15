Manchester City Should Be Apologised to: Pep Guardiola

"Three independent (CAS) judges said this. It was a good day for football as we play with the same rules as all the clubs in Europe. We were damaged," he said.

"The people say we cheated and were lying -- and many times. The presumption of innocence wasn't there. It would be nice (for the innuendo to stop now) but I don't think so. What happened in recent years, how many times people came to our club to whisper about us, I would love it to finish.

"Liverpool, United and especially Arsenal are not comfortable [about us] being here (in the elite). But we deserve to be here -- we deserve to be stronger, year by year. There are incredible people working to make this club better, to make our fans proud. We don't have to ask permission to be there.

"If you do not agree, knock on the door and speak to our chairman and chief executive -- don't go whispering. We are going to do this -- seven, eight clubs, doing this."

Mourinho had earlier said that CAS's decision to overturn the ban but hand a 10 million Euro to City was "disgraceful" and spelt the end of financial fair play.