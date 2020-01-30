Man City Reach League Cup Final Despite Loss to United

Pep Guardiola slumped to his haunches in the technical area and put his head in his hands after seeing his Manchester City players squander yet another clear-cut opportunity.

With a few minutes remaining in a one-sided, two-legged English League Cup semifinal against fierce rival Manchester United, City's profligacy had somehow managed to leave the contest in the balance and it was all getting too much for their manager.

City got there in the end. Just.