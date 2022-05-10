Manchester City Confirm Erling Haaland Transfer From Borussia Dortmund

Haaland will move to the Etihad Stadium after City opted to trigger the forward's release clause, reportedly 75 million euros ($79 million).

At the same time, Dortmund posted an official update on their own website, noting that the transfer will give them a 'positive effect' for the 2022/23 financial year.



City had tried but failed to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane at the start of the season.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

City are the Premier League's top-scorers this season with 89 goals, but have often played without a recognised striker this season.

City, who lead Liverpool by three points at the top of the Premier League table with just three games to go, are closing in on a fourth English league title in five years.

