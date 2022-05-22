Manchester City Claim Premier League Title With Dramatic 3-2 Win at Aston Villa

Ilkay Gundogan contributed a brace as Manchester City struck three goals in six minutes to come back from a two-goal deficit to score a dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa and retained their Premier League title on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday.

City, in a tight race for the title with Liverpool, were staring at a humiliating defeat as Matty Cash (37th minute) gave Aston Villa the lead and Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 after 69 minutes. With Liverpool taking the lead against Wolverhampton Wolves at Anfield, which would have taken them to 92 points with City remaining at 90 in case of a defeat.

But that was not to be as Gundogan, who was brought in as a substitute, scored the first and the third goal as City produced an unforgettable fightback -- scripting an Aguero-moment like 10 years ago. Gundogen (76, 81) and Rodrigo Hernandez (78) scored three goals within six minutes as Pep Guardiola's side emerged 3-2 winners at Aston Villa and claimed the crown in a dramatic fashion.