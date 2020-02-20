Man City Beat West Ham 2-0 to Backdrop of Anti-UEFA Chants

To the backdrop of some aggressive anti-UEFA chants and banners, Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday in its first match since being banned from European competitions for the next two seasons.

A UEFA panel handed out the punishment on Friday after judging that City broke financial monitoring rules and did not cooperate with investigators. City denies wrongdoing — and will appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport — and its fans made their feelings known throughout the game at Etihad Stadium, chanting songs overtly in support of the team and against European football’s governing body.