Man City Beat West Ham 2-0 to Backdrop of Anti-UEFA Chants
To the backdrop of some aggressive anti-UEFA chants and banners, Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday in its first match since being banned from European competitions for the next two seasons.
A UEFA panel handed out the punishment on Friday after judging that City broke financial monitoring rules and did not cooperate with investigators. City denies wrongdoing — and will appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport — and its fans made their feelings known throughout the game at Etihad Stadium, chanting songs overtly in support of the team and against European football’s governing body.
One of the expletive-laden chants by home supporters included the line: “We'll see you in court."
How a ban would affect the futures of City’s superstar players remains unknown but they didn’t seem too affected against West Ham, dominating the game with an extraordinary possession figure of 78 per cent and scoring goals through midfielders Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.
A sixth defeat in West Ham’s last nine games kept the London club in the relegation zone, a point from safety, ahead of a trip to Liverpool on Monday.
De Bruyne is the player most City fans would fear losing if the club fails to overturn the UEFA ban and he demonstrated his excellence again.
De Bruyne created a number of great chances for his teammates — Gabriel Jesus spurned two of them when one on one with West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski — so he took it upon himself to add the second, exchanging passes with Bernardo Silva and driving home a low finish inside the near post.
“We still have a lot to play for with the two cups (FA Cup and English League Cup) and Champions League, so let's hope we can find rhythm as quickly as possible and win some titles,” he said.
One of the loudest cheers of the evening greeted the introduction of a West Ham player, Pablo Zabaleta, as a 58th-minute substitute. Zabaleta played for City from 2008-2017, made 333 appearances, and was described as a “legend” of the clubby City manager Pep Guardiola before the Argentine left when his contract expired.
It was a game rearranged from 9 February, when storms sweeping through northern Europe caused it to be postponed.
