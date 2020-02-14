Manchester City Banned From Champions League for 2 Seasons

English Premier League champion Manchester City has been banned by the UEFA from the Champions League for two seasons for "serious breaches" of spending rules.

The Abu Dhabi-owned team was also fined 30 million euros ($33 million) after an investigation that was sparked by leaks showing City overstated sponsorship revenue in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The punishment prevents City from playing in any European competition, including the Europa League, until the 2022-23 season.