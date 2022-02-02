Mason Greenwood Further Arrested on Suspicion of Assault & Threats to Kill
Mason Greenwood was first arrested on Sunday by Greater Manchester Police.
Footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.
The 20-year-old had been arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault after the circulation of images and an audio file on social media.
On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they had been given an extension to question Greenwood having previously been given an extension on Monday.
The police statement on Tuesday read, "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.
"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday, 2 February).
"Following enquiries so far, he has since been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.
"Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support."
Manchester United also released a statement on Tuesday saying, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."
(With ESPN Inputs)
