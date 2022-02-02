Mason Greenwood Further Arrested on Suspicion of Assault & Threats to Kill

The police statement on Tuesday read, "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday, 2 February).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support."

Manchester United also released a statement on Tuesday saying, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

(With ESPN Inputs)