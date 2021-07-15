Love Always Wins: Saka's Powerful Note After Being Racially Abused

“Love Always Wins,” he wrote.

“My reaction post match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I’d let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this.. I will not let that moment or the negativity that I’ve received this week break me.”

“For those who have campaigned on my behalf and sent me heartfelt letters, wished me and my family well - I’m so thankful. This is what football should be about. Passion, people of all races, genders, religions and backgrounds coming together with one shared joy of the rollercoaster of football.”

“To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, Facebook I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.”

After the game ended, English players consoled Saka, who was born in the London area from Nigerian parents who moved to England as economic migrants.

Jadon Sancho and Saka's shots were blocked by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Marcus Rashford's hit off the left upright of the goal and didn't go in. Italy scored two goals in their final three shots to take their first Euro title since 1968 after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

England captain Harry Kane also took to social media saying, Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you.”