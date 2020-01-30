Liverpool Beat West Ham 2-0 to Go 19 Points Clear in EPL

West Ham, meanwhile, is only above the relegation zone due to having a better goal difference than Bournemouth.

Liverpool's breakthrough in east London came when Salah netted a penalty in the 35th minute after Issa Diop fouled Divock Origi. Salah's pinpoint pass with the outside of his boot then set up Oxlade-Chamberlain to slot in the second in the 52nd.

Trent Alexander-Arnold volleyed against his own post and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept out Declan Rice's header but West Ham couldn't find a way back into the game.