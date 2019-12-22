Liverpool Beat Flamengo to Lift Their Maiden FIFA Club World Cup

English Premier League side Liverpool rode Roberto Firmino's extra time goal to lift their first FIFA Club World Cup by beating Brazilian champions Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Qatar on Saturday night.

Firmino, who scored an injury-time winner against Monterrey to send Liverpool into the final, did it in one more time as he netted in the 99th minute to hand his side the title.

Liverpool, the Champions League reigning champions, became the second English side to win the tournament, after Manchester United in 2008.