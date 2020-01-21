Liverpool Are a Machine, Feels PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe feels English side Liverpool are "a machine" and he is 100 per cent happy in the French capital as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

"What Liverpool is doing in this moment is amazing," Mbappe was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again',” he said.

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win,” he added.