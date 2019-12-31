Lionel Messi Wants Neymar to Take His Place at Barca: Report

Lionel Messi has told Neymar that he is ready to quit FC Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.

According to France Football as quoted by The Sun, Messi sent a ‘WhatsApp’ to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: "Only together can we win the Champions League.

"I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place," said Messi.