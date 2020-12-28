Messi Undecided About Future, Says Would Love to Experience MLS

FC Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi is not yet sure about where his future lies and whether he will eventually continue his two-decade-long relationship with the club at the end of this season. The Argentine captain hinted that he could end up seeing out his playing days in Major League Soccer.



From January, Messi will be free to negotiate his next move as he will enter the final six months of his contract.

Messi’s has been a hot topic ever since he tried to leave Barcelona in August.