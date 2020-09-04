Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona Next Season
Messi on 26 August has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.
Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will stay at Barcelona next season despite requesting a move away from the club, CNN Sport reported.
FC Barcelona began their training under new coach Ronald Koeman on 1 September but Messi was missing.
The Argentinian did not return along with the rest of his teammates for the start of pre-season training on Monday, after he refused to take a PCR test for COVID-19 on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Messi had expressed his wish to leave the club just days after Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player's career and in the club's history.
Messi (33) has a contract until 2021 but has grown disappointed with events on and off the pitch at Camp Nou in recent months.
Coach Quique Setien was sacked after the Bayern loss. Messi had met with Setien's replacement, Ronald Koeman telling him that he had doubts about his future in Catalonia.
