Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona Next Season

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will stay at Barcelona next season despite requesting a move away from the club, CNN Sport reported.

Messi on 26 August has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.

FC Barcelona began their training under new coach Ronald Koeman on 1 September but Messi was missing.

The Argentinian did not return along with the rest of his teammates for the start of pre-season training on Monday, after he refused to take a PCR test for COVID-19 on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.