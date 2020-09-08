Messi Returns to Training After Electing to Star Back at Barcelona

But on 4 September, the striker published a video message confirming that he would remain at the club for the 2020-21 season to see out the remaining year of his contract.

This came after Barcelona insisted that he had to pay his 700 million-euro release clause to leave the club, while Messi argued that a clause in his contract meant he could leave for free.

In his video, despite saying "unhappy", Messi explained he would see out the last year of his deal because he would "never go to court" against the club.