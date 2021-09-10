Lionel Messi Scores Hat-trick Against Bolivia; Overtakes Pele's Goal Tally

“I was really anxious, and I really wanted to enjoy it,” Messi said.

“I’ve waited a long time for this, I went for it, and I dreamt about it. It’s a unique moment for the way it came about, after waiting so long.”

Argentina had recently won the Copa America in July, their first major title in 28 years, and Messi danced with his team mates and showed off the trophy to the 21,000 supporters present, who were watching their national team for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messi broke down in tears as he lifted the Copa America trophy at the Monumental stadium.

(With Reuters inputs)