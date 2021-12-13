Lionel Messi Faces Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA Champions League Last-16
PSG have been drawn against Man United for the third time in four seasons.
Two of the biggest names in world football currently, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will be up against each other yet again, as Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United meet in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. The mouth-watering contest will see the two sides meet for the third time in four seasons with PSG playing the first leg at home.
Messi moved to Paris in August just before Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for a second spell.
The tie also pits former Real Madrid teammates Sergio Ramos against Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. All three had been instrumental for Real Madrid when they won a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles.
Among the other exciting clashes in the draw sees Inter Milan take on Ajax while Atletico Madrid play German powerhouse Bayern Munich.
Defending champions Chelsea will play French champions Lille, while six-time winners Liverpool play Red Bull Salzburg.
Real Madrid, 13-time champions of the competition, will play Benfica while Manchester City face Spanish side Villarreal. Initially, Villarreal was drawn to face Man United but that had to be redone as the two sides were in the same group in the first stage of the tournament. Pep Guardiola's side have never won the competition and were beaten in last season's final by Chelsea while Villarreal won the Europa League last season.
Juventus, Ronaldo’s former club, will be up against Sporting Lisbon. One big change in the format from this season is that the away goals rule has been removed, so matches that are level after 180 minutes will go to extra time and then penalties if needed.
The first legs will be played on 15-16 February and 22-23 February while the return legs are slated for 8-9 March and 15-16 March.
Champions League last-16 draw:
Benfica v Real Madrid
Villarreal v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool
Inter Milan v Ajax
Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
Chelsea v Lille
PSG v Manchester United
