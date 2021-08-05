Lionel Messi Cannot Stay Despite Agreements: FC Barcelona

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona has come to an end after more than two decades.

The club announced on Thursday that Messi will not sign a new contract because of financial and structural obstacles. The club also added that both parties had reached an agreement about signing the contract.

Messi first spoke about leaving the club in August last year after the 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

However, the six-time Ballon D'Or winner had been expected to sign a new 5-year contract with Barcelona, his only professional home up until now, which would have seen him take a pay cut off 50 percent.

The 34-year-old Messi has been a free agent since his previous contract, worth over 500 million euros, expired on 30 June and has in recent weeks won his first major international trophy with Argentina. They beat Neymar and Brazil in the Copa America final.