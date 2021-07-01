Lionel Messi Becomes Free Agent as Barcelona Contract Expires

The 34-year-old wanted to leave Barcelona last year and had even handed a transfer request but the club wasn't willing to let him go. Barca management, in fact, had pointed out a 700 million euro release to the clubs interested in buying the Argentina player.



According to a report in Spanish newspaper Marca, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has been trying hard to get Messi back. However, some issues between the player and the club remain unresolved.

The new President reportedly drew up a two-year plan for the Argentine with the option of an additional year. The club also want to pave the way for a move to Major League Soccer in USA, where they hope Messi will act as their ambassador before returning in a backroom role of his choice.



Messi's departure will put the club in a fix since it is already facing financial woes. The club banks on his image to rope in sponsors as he is one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.



At the moment, Messi is leading Argentina in the Copa America and is not linked to any other club.

