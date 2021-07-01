Lionel Messi Becomes Free Agent as Barcelona Contract Expires
Lionel Messi's departure will put the club in a fix since it is already facing financial woes.
Top Spanish football club Barcelona suffered a setback when they failed to sign a new contract with Lionel Messi before the 30 June deadline, leaving the Argentine star free to join any club he wishes.
Messi could still return to Barcelona but him not signing a contract before deadline means that this is the first time in 7,504 days that he is not with the club on paper.
Messi's most recent contract with the club, signed in 2017, was worth more than 500 million Euros over 4 years, including salary, bonuses and image rights.
Reports however suggest that the Argentine is going to stay put in Barcelona with the club working on the final details of the deal. Barcelona are in talks with La Liga and the Tax offices as they look to dot the i's and cross the t's.
Earlier in the month, La Liga President Javier Tebas had warned Barcelona that they might not be able to register Messi again unless they make cutbacks in other areas.
The 34-year-old wanted to leave Barcelona last year and had even handed a transfer request but the club wasn't willing to let him go. Barca management, in fact, had pointed out a 700 million euro release to the clubs interested in buying the Argentina player.
According to a report in Spanish newspaper Marca, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has been trying hard to get Messi back. However, some issues between the player and the club remain unresolved.
The new President reportedly drew up a two-year plan for the Argentine with the option of an additional year. The club also want to pave the way for a move to Major League Soccer in USA, where they hope Messi will act as their ambassador before returning in a backroom role of his choice.
Messi's departure will put the club in a fix since it is already facing financial woes. The club banks on his image to rope in sponsors as he is one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.
At the moment, Messi is leading Argentina in the Copa America and is not linked to any other club.
(with various inputs)
