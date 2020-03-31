Messi And His Barcelona Teammates Taking 70% Pay Cut

This year, Messi publicly complained about club officials after some criticized the players' efforts amid a controversial coaching change and a run of poor results.

Barcelona said all members of its professional sports teams and most of the basketball team have agreed to a pay cut. It added the club would also be contributing to the salaries of the other workers.

"In the case of the first football team, the reduction will be over 70% of that originally agreed with the club," Barcelona said. "This additional contribution by the team, together with the contribution that the club itself shall make, will guarantee 100% of the salaries of all non-sporting staff at the club."

The club said it wished to "express its gratitude to all of the professional athletes for their implication in such an exceptional situation that has been caused by this health crisis."