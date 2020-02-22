Lewandowski Scores Late, Keeps Bayern on Track in Bundesliga
Robert Lewandowski scored late for leader Bayern Munich to get a head start on its Bundesliga rivals after a hard-fought 3-2 win over bottom side Paderborn on Friday.
The Polish striker scored twice and took his league-leading tally to 25 with the winning goal in the 88th minute, set up like his previous goal by Serge Gnabry, who scored the opener in the 25th.
The visitors were first to have the ball in the net, but Paderborn striker Streli Mamba was clearly offside and the linesman waited before raising his flag to rule out his third-minute goal.
Paderborn defended well, keeping Bayern at bay until Gnabry found a way through with two touches after Lewandowski persevered to win the ball back in the 25th.
Lewandowski restored Bayern’s lead in the 70th, finishing off a Gnabry cross.
Sven Michel equalised five minutes later, from a rebound after Neuer deflected Dennis Jastrzembski’s effort to his feet. But Lewandowski had the last say to keep Bayern’s title charge going.