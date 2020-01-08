Lazio Fined €20,000 for Racist Abuse of Striker Mario Balotelli

Lazio were fined €20,000 on Wednesday for the racist abuse some of their fans aimed at Mario Balotelli during their 2-1 Serie A win at Brescia at the weekend.

In its decision, the disciplinary committee of the Italian football federation (FIGC) referred to "racially discriminatory" chants in the 21st and 29th minutes, and "insulting chants" on three occasions, all aimed at Balotelli.