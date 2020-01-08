Lazio Fined €20,000 for Racist Abuse of Striker Mario Balotelli
Lazio were fined €20,000 on Wednesday for the racist abuse some of their fans aimed at Mario Balotelli during their 2-1 Serie A win at Brescia at the weekend.
In its decision, the disciplinary committee of the Italian football federation (FIGC) referred to "racially discriminatory" chants in the 21st and 29th minutes, and "insulting chants" on three occasions, all aimed at Balotelli.
Lazio, who after the game issued a statement condemning the behaviour of a "tiny minority" of fans, subsequently promised to "prosecute" those responsible.
Balotelli gave Brescia the lead after 18 minutes of the match on Sunday and shortly afterwards complained to the referee about the abuse.
"It's already the second time," Balotelli told referee Gianluca Manganiello after half an hour, with the latter replying: "Now I'll take care of it".
"Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism", Balotelli posted on Instagram after the game.
Racist incidents have been a recurrent problem in Italian stadiums in recent seasons.
In addition to Balotelli, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, Fiorentina's Brazilian Dalbert and Ronaldo Vieira of Sampdoria have already been victims this campaign.
