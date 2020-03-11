La Liga Matches to be Played in Empty Stadiums Due to Coronavirus

The Spanish La Liga will be played in front of empty stadia for the next two weeks amid the growing Coronavirus scare in the country, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

"La Liga will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks," the top flight of the Spanish football league said in a statement.

"La Liga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations and/or decisions," it added.

The country is reeling under the outbreak of the coronavirus with over 30 deaths being reported thus far.