La Liga Matches to be Played in Empty Stadiums Due to Coronavirus
The Spanish La Liga will be played in front of empty stadia for the next two weeks amid the growing Coronavirus scare in the country, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.
"La Liga will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks," the top flight of the Spanish football league said in a statement.
"La Liga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations and/or decisions," it added.
The country is reeling under the outbreak of the coronavirus with over 30 deaths being reported thus far.
On Tuesday, Barcelona too announced that their Champions League match against Napoli will be played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Spanish club said no fans will be allowed in to watch the match at Camp Nou on March 18. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Italy.
Tuesday's Champions League game between Valencia and Atalanta in Spain also will be played in an empty stadium. Two Europa League matches in the country also have been affected — Sevilla vs. Roma on Thursday and Getafe vs. Inter Milan on March 19.
Spain's health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around Madrid, and said all schools in the region will close for two weeks from Wednesday. There were more than 1,200 confirmed cases in Spain on Monday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
