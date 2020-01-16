Mbappe Scores 2 Against Former Club Monaco as PSG Win 4-1

Kylian Mbappé scored twice against his former club as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at Monaco on Wednesday to move eight points clear at the top of the French league.

The sides drew 3-3 in Paris on Sunday night in arguably the season's most entertaining game, although this time PSG kept Monaco's attack quiet and exposed one of the worst defenses in the league.

Neymar, from the penalty spot, and winger Pablo Sarabia grabbed the other goals for PSG, while midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko pulled a late goal back for ninth-place Monaco.