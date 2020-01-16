Mbappe Scores 2 Against Former Club Monaco as PSG Win 4-1
Kylian Mbappé scored twice against his former club as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at Monaco on Wednesday to move eight points clear at the top of the French league.
The sides drew 3-3 in Paris on Sunday night in arguably the season's most entertaining game, although this time PSG kept Monaco's attack quiet and exposed one of the worst defenses in the league.
Neymar, from the penalty spot, and winger Pablo Sarabia grabbed the other goals for PSG, while midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko pulled a late goal back for ninth-place Monaco.
Neymar went close in the 18th minute when his extravagant flick from Mbappé's cross from the left was saved by goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.
Mbappé made no mistake with his chance in the 24th, latching onto Angel Di Maria's pass from the right flank, controlling the ball with one touch and then advancing at speed before drilling a low shot past Lecomte.
He made a point of not celebrating scoring against his former club, winning the title with Monaco and reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2017 before joining PSG in a deal worth 180 million euros ($200 million).
His goal was validated after several minutes of video review, seemingly to ascertain whether Mbappé was offside when making his run. However, a clear foul on Monaco forward Keita Baldé leading up to the goal was overlooked by VAR.
Moments later, PSG goalie Keylor Navas saved well from the lively Gelson Martins — one of Monaco's scorers Sunday. Lecomte kept out two further shots from the irrepressible Mbappé before Neymar's penalty in first-half injury time.
It seemed harsh on Monaco, however, with left back Layvin Kurzawa spinning and seemingly purposefully bumping into center half Kamil Glik, who was standing still. Neymar sent Lecomte the wrong way with casual ease after a staggered run-up, just as he did on Sunday.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was shown a yellow card after angrily remonstrating with the fourth match official during the second half.
It was a mixed night for the officials, with no VAR review used when Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder's arm was pulled back inside the area midway through the second half.
VAR then validated Sarabia's 72nd-minute goal after he volleyed home midfielder Marco Verratti's astute pass over the defense.
Neymar played Mbappé through down the left in the first minute of injury time and he clipped the ball confidently across Lecomte for his 13th league goal — one behind the league's top scorer Ben Yedder.
Although Mbappé celebrated that one, he said it was in response to some insults from the crowd.