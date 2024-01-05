Join Us On:
Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Football Matches, Schedule, Groups & Live Streaming

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule: Check fixtures, groups, matches, teams, venue, live streaming, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Football
2 min read
Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Full Schedule: This year's edition of Super Cup renamed as Kalinga Super Cup will take place in Odisha, and is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 9 January 2024. The final match of the tournament will be played on 28 January 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch between the two semi-finalist teams. The winner of Kalinga Super Cup will secure a place in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of the AFC 2024-25 season.

A total of 16 teams including 12 from Indian Super League (ISL) and 4 from I-League will participate in the upcoming season of Kalinga Super Cup. Out of the 4 spots in I-League team, three are already filled up while as the spot 4 will be determined on 8 January 2024 through a clash between the  I-League 4th placed and I-League 5th placed sides.

Let us check out the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Groups, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.

When Will the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Start

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will start on 9 January.

When Will the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 End?

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will end with a final match on 28 January 2024.

The opening match of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will take place on 9 January 2024 between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC. The current title holders of Super Cup Odisha FC will lock horns with the previous year's runner up Bengaluru FC on 12 January 2024.
How Many Teams Will Participate in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

A total of 16 teams including 12 from Indian Super League (ISL) and 4 from I-League will participate in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

How Many Groups Will Participate in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

All the 16 teams of Kalinga Super Cup have been categorized into 4 groups including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. Each group will include the following teams.

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC Hyderabad FC, and I-League 1.

Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and I-League 2.

Group C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, and I-League 3.

Group D: FC Goa, Odisha FC Bengaluru FC, and I-League 4 (winner of qualifying play-off).

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule: Fixtures, Matches, Timings, and More

Check out the full schedule of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 below.

DateTimeMatchVenue
08-Jan-242:00 PMI-League 4th Position vs I-League 5th PositionKalinga Stadium Pitch 1
09-Jan-242:00 PMEast Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FCKalinga Stadium Pitch 1
09-Jan-247:30 PMMohun Bagan Super Giant vs I-League 1Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
14-Jan-242:00 PMMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FCKalinga Stadium Pitch 1
14-Jan-247:30 PMEast Bengal FC vs I-League 1Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
19-Jan-242:00 PMHyderabad FC vs I-League 1Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
19-Jan-247:30 PMMohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
10-Jan-242:00 PMKerala Blasters FC vs I-League 2Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
10-Jan-247:30 PMNorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
15-Jan-242:00 PMNorthEast United FC vs I-League 2Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
15-Jan-247:30 PMKerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
20-Jan-242:00 PMJamshedpur FC vs I-League 2Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
20-Jan-247:30 PMKerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
11-Jan-242:00 PMMumbai City FC vs I-League 3Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
11-Jan-247:30 PMChennaiyin FC vs Punjab FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
16-Jan-242:00 PMChennaiyin FC vs I-League 3Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
16-Jan-247:30 PMMumbai City FC vs Punjab FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
21-Jan-242:00 PMPunjab FC vs I-League 3Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
21-Jan-247:30 PMMumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
12-Jan-242:00 PMFC Goa vs I-League 4Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
12-Jan-247:30 PMOdisha FC vs Bengaluru FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
17-Jan-242:00 PMFC Goa vs Bengaluru FCKalinga Stadium Pitch 1
17-Jan-247:30 PMOdisha FC vs I-League 4Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
22-Jan-242:00 PMBengaluru FC vs I-League 4Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
22-Jan-247:30 PMFC Goa vs Odisha FCKalinga Stadium Main Pitch
24 January 2024 (Semi-final 1)7:30 PMWinner of Group A vs Winner of Group B Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
25 January 2024 (Semi-final 2)7:30 PMWinner of Group C vs Winner of Group D Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
28 January 2024 (Final)7:30 PMWinner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Kalinga Super Cup 2024?

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Topics:  Super Cup 

Published: 
3 months
12 months
12 months
