Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Football Matches, Schedule, Groups & Live Streaming

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Full Schedule: This year's edition of Super Cup renamed as Kalinga Super Cup will take place in Odisha, and is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 9 January 2024. The final match of the tournament will be played on 28 January 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch between the two semi-finalist teams. The winner of Kalinga Super Cup will secure a place in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of the AFC 2024-25 season.
A total of 16 teams including 12 from Indian Super League (ISL) and 4 from I-League will participate in the upcoming season of Kalinga Super Cup. Out of the 4 spots in I-League team, three are already filled up while as the spot 4 will be determined on 8 January 2024 through a clash between the I-League 4th placed and I-League 5th placed sides.
Let us check out the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Teams, Groups, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.
When Will the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Start
The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will start on 9 January.
When Will the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 End?
The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will end with a final match on 28 January 2024.
The opening match of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will take place on 9 January 2024 between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC. The current title holders of Super Cup Odisha FC will lock horns with the previous year's runner up Bengaluru FC on 12 January 2024.
How Many Teams Will Participate in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024?
A total of 16 teams including 12 from Indian Super League (ISL) and 4 from I-League will participate in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.
How Many Groups Will Participate in Kalinga Super Cup 2024?
All the 16 teams of Kalinga Super Cup have been categorized into 4 groups including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. Each group will include the following teams.
Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC Hyderabad FC, and I-League 1.
Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and I-League 2.
Group C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, and I-League 3.
Group D: FC Goa, Odisha FC Bengaluru FC, and I-League 4 (winner of qualifying play-off).
Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Schedule: Fixtures, Matches, Timings, and More
Check out the full schedule of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 below.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|08-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|I-League 4th Position vs I-League 5th Position
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|09-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|09-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs I-League 1
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|14-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|14-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal FC vs I-League 1
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|19-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad FC vs I-League 1
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|19-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|10-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Kerala Blasters FC vs I-League 2
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|10-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|15-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|NorthEast United FC vs I-League 2
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|15-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|20-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Jamshedpur FC vs I-League 2
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|20-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|11-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai City FC vs I-League 3
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|11-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|16-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs I-League 3
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|16-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|21-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Punjab FC vs I-League 3
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|21-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|12-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|FC Goa vs I-League 4
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|12-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|17-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|17-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|Odisha FC vs I-League 4
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|22-Jan-24
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru FC vs I-League 4
|Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1
|22-Jan-24
|7:30 PM
|FC Goa vs Odisha FC
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|24 January 2024 (Semi-final 1)
|7:30 PM
|Winner of Group A vs Winner of Group B
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|25 January 2024 (Semi-final 2)
|7:30 PM
|Winner of Group C vs Winner of Group D
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
|28 January 2024 (Final)
|7:30 PM
|Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2
|Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Kalinga Super Cup 2024?
The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Kalinga Super Cup 2024?
The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
