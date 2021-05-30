Havertz Takes Chelsea to Champions League Title Against Man City

USA’s Christian Pulisic made history in the 66th minute, becoming the first American male to appear in a UCL final when he was subbed on for Werner, and nearly made an immediate impact but saw his dink over Ederson to go well wide of the post.

Pep, who started off with a rather surprisingly attacking line-up, brought on Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Aguero but in vain as Kante and co slammed the doors shut.

City waited for 13 years since Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour took over the club just to get to the Champions League final. They become the seventh consecutive club to lose in their first appearance at this stage. Chelsea lost their first final to Man United in 2008 before winning against Bayern Munich in 2012.

This was Pep Guardiola’s, two-time Champions League winner as manager, first defeat in a cup final as manager of Man City and his third defeat to German manager Thomas Tuchel. Co-incidentally, the last three managers to win the men’s Champions League have been German.