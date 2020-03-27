Jurgen Klopp in Tears After Hearing People Singing YNWA for Nurses

"It's unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit.

"They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff.

"But it's their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn't admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn't."

Liverpool are just two victories away from sealing the club's first league title since 1990 but all football in England was suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the deadly virus of which UK PM Boris Johnson was also infected.

"We had a lot of things to talk about, a lot of things to think about, things I never thought before in my life about," Klopp said.

"Nobody knew exactly -- and nobody knows exactly -- how it will go on, so the only way we could do was to organise it as good as possible for the boys and make sure everything is sorted as much as we can sort it in our little space, in the little area where we are responsible, really.

"That's what we did in a very short time, then we sent the boys home, went home ourselves and here we are still.

"We played the Bournemouth game on Saturday, we won it, then Sunday City lost, so the information for us was 'two wins to go.

"But then on Monday morning, I woke up and heard about the situation in Madrid, that they would close the schools and universities from Wednesday, so it was really strange to prepare for that game, to be honest.