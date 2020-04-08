Mourinho Admits He Was In The Wrong For Holding Training Session

"It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives." London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC the players and Mourinho should be leading by example.

"My concern is people, particularly children, who might support Spurs or follow football may see these images, pick up a paper, watch the internet and think, well if it's OK for them, why isn't it OK for me?" he said.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19.

The British government has introduced a strict series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus and Tottenham have reminded players of their responsibilities.

The club said last week they would be using the government's furlough financial assistance programme for non-playing staff, a move that was seen as controversial and attracted a lot of criticism.