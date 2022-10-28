1 Dead, 4 Others Including Arsenal Defender Pablo Mari Injured in Italy Stabbing
The incident happened on the outskirts of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday.
A mass stabbing by an armed person with a knife left one person killed while four others, including Arsenal defender Pablo Mari severely injured on Thursday, 27 October.
The gruesome incident took place on the outskirts of the Italian city of Milan, the CNN reported citing Italian national police.
Police have reportedly arrested a 46-year-old suspect who has no previous convictions but seems to be suffering from psychological problems.
“A mentally unstable man decided to stab people. One person has been killed and four are now seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said.
Following the incident, English Premier League side Arsenal released a statement in which they mentioned that they reached out to Mari’s agent who confirmed that the Spanish player was not seriously injured.
“We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari. We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and not seriously hurt,” Arsenal’s statement read according to the CNN report.
29-year-old Mari is currently in Italy on loan from Arsenal and plies his trade with AC Monza in the Serie A.
