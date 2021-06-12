Italy Open Euro 2020 With Record-Breaking Win Against Turkey

For the most part, Turkey stayed narrow in defense and kept the Italians out as they threatened an onslaught in the first half. After the water break, Italy raised their game by a few notches, producing a dominant display to mark the opening night of the tournament.

Roberto Mancini’s side, who hadn’t lost a single game in the qualifiers, got their first real sight of goal when Lorenzo Insigne found a pocket of space on the left inside the box, but was unable to curl in Domenico Berardi’s well weighted ball.

Halfway into the first period, Giorgio Chiellini almost broke the deadlock with fierce header which was saved by Ugurcan Cakir after the Italian was left unmarked for a corner. Forwards Insigne and Ciro Immobile tried to give their side the lead going into the break, but Turkey’s young and gritty unit kept shape and kept them at bay.