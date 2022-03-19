ISL's eSports Final to be Held on Sunday; Will Also be Telecast
SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa make up the line up for the playoffs.
While the summit clash between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday is what most eyes are on, the final of the Indian Super League's eSports tournament, the eISL, will also be held on the same day, and will be telecast live for the first time.
The winner of the eISL final will represent India in the EA SPORTS FIFA22 GLOBAL SERIES (FGS) Playoffs later this year.
"...The eISL final is to be broadcast for the first time on Indian television, Sunday, March 20, 2022, on Star Sports 3. Hero ISL becomes India's first sports league to have it's Final and its eSports final to be telecast on the same day," Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said.
With the participation of all 11 ISL clubs in its debut season, the eISL league stage ended on 13 March with SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa making up the line up for the playoffs.
The playoffs will be held on Saturday. Thereafter, the two eSports athletes of the winning clubs face each other in an official league qualifying event to determine India's representative for the global stage.
