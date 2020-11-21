Krishna Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters in ISL Opener

New entrants ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) made a memorable Indian Super League (ISL) debut as they edged past Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim here on Friday. Roy Krishna scored the lone goal in the second half to secure the three points for his side.

The first half was a cagey affair and remained goalless, with ATKMB, the newly-merged team, failing to convert their chances. Kerala dominated possession but lacked the end product in the final third.

It was Kerala who started brightly, intent on keeping the ball while Kolkata side were keen on absorbing the pressure.